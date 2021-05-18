Update: Latest on missing man (83)
Concern had been growing for the welfare of an 83-year-old man after he drove out of Cumbernauld yesterday morning.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:42 pm
Police put out an appeal for assistance to trace Robert Black, who was last seen driving his silver Kia Picanto car at around 10.20am on Monday. It was thought he may have been heading to Shotts or Grangemouth – areas he has previous links to.
Officers had been checking CCTV in an effort to trace him.
Fortunately Mr Black has now been traced and is reportedly safe and well.