Update: Latest development on plans to build 11 homes at Bo'ness farm

The long running pursuit of planning permission for a homes to be built near a farm in Bo’ness took another twist this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Wilson lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, October 30 to construct 11 houses and associated infrastructure on land at North Bank Farm, Bo’ness.

The proposal had been listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the deadline date of December 29.

However, Mr Wilson withdrew the application on Wednesday, December 11.