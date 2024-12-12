Update: Latest development on plans to build 11 homes at Bo'ness farm

By James Trimble
Published 12th Dec 2024, 09:07 BST
The long running pursuit of planning permission for a homes to be built near a farm in Bo’ness took another twist this week.

Kenneth Wilson lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, October 30 to construct 11 houses and associated infrastructure on land at North Bank Farm, Bo’ness.

The proposal had been listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the deadline date of December 29.

However, Mr Wilson withdrew the application on Wednesday, December 11.

