Update: Falkirk Council tell travellers they cannot camp in Grangemouth Park

By James Trimble
Published 16th Jul 2024, 17:01 BST
The local authority has laid down the law for a group of travellers who set up an “unauthorised” camp site in a public park.

The campsite, which features a number of caravans and camper vans, suddenly appeared in Grangemouth’s Rannoch Park at the end of last week, prompting a number of posts on social media sites alerting residents to the new arrivals.

Both Police Scotland and Falkirk Council confirmed this week they are aware of the situation in the park, with representatives of the local authority having visited the site.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “An unauthorised small camp has been set up in the park since Saturday, July 16. We have notified the visitors they cannot remain camped and a defined legal process has been started to ensure this happens.

The council has informed the visitors they cannot remain in the park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The council has informed the visitors they cannot remain in the park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
"This will take several days. Once this takes place, any waste material will be removed and any damage reinstated. If any visitor has concerns over anti-social behaviour, they should contact Police Scotland by calling 101."

Following a number of posts on Facebook – including some which were encouraging people to sign up to the local neighbourhood watch – and some negative comments members of the travelling community responded angrily by stating some of the posts were plainly racist and showed “how small minded” people in Falkirk and Grangemouth were.

One traveller stated: “Travellers cause no harm to people. When they are moving around they just need a break from travelling, hence why they stop for a few days. Let people live how they want to live.”

The posts were subsequently removed.

