Update: Falkirk Council planners have come to a decision over new play park
The local authority had been looking to create a new play park in the area and was awaiting permission from its planning officers.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 14:23 BST
Falkirk Council lodged the application on Wednesday, May 17, to create the play park facility on land to the west of 74 Windsor Avenue, Falkirk.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers decided to grant planning permission on Friday, August 18.
Falkirk Council has recently invested £278,000 to provide new and improved play facilities for communities throughout the area.