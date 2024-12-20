Update: Dirty dogs can get an outdoor scrubbing for Christmas in Falkirk park

Dog owners will now be able to give their pets a good scrub when they get mucky in Falkirk’s historic Callendar Park.

Carr Inglis Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 31 to create a self service dog washing facility at the Par 3 Golf Centre in the public park.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, July 12 and now the facility is open for business.

The applicants were also given the installed a similar facility in Helix Park last year.