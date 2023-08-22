Update: Decision has been made on new industrial building in Grangemouth
A proposal had been sent to Falkirk Council planners to construct a new building for industrial use in the Grangemouth area.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:47 BST
The application, lodged by James Sharp on September 21 and subsequently validated by the local authority on October 27 last year, was looking for the go ahead to construct the class 5 general industrial building on land to the north east of Dundas Street, Grangemouth.
The proposal was granted permission on Friday, August 18, by officers acting under delegated powers.