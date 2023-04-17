Update: Council planners come to decision over fate of former Bo'ness church
Falkirk Council had been looking for permission from its own planners to change the use of a church to create an office space in the Bo’ness area.
By James Trimble
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST
The application to change the use of the modular building – once a tourist information centre – in Seaview Place, Bo’ness was lodged by the local authority on Monday, March 6.
Council planners, working under delegated powers, granted planning permission on Friday April 14 for the change of use proposal to go ahead.