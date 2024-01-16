With the start of the new year and just six months to go until the 2024 Bo’ness Fair, the focus of the organising committee remains on fundraising.

The Fair, which is the biggest event by far in the town’s calendar each year, costs around £80,000 to put on and with income from funding sources such as Falkirk Council not as forthcoming as they used to be, those behind the traditional event are left with no choice but to find other ways to raise the cash.

Over the last few years the committee have been branching out and trying new ways of finding the money needed, and their efforts continue as we head towards the 2024 Fair.

A number of fundraising events took place in December and several others are planned for the coming weeks.

Fundraising continues for the 2024 Bo'ness Fair with a number of events planned in January and February. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Fundraising in December saw just under £6000 raised from a festive screening of Love Actually at the town’s Hippodrome, a Christmas ceilidh and a Christmas craft fair.

A regular lottery has also been running over recent months adding to the fundraising pot.

But with such a large amount required to ensure the Fair can continue this year and in future, further fundraising events are planned in the run up to the big day and locals are encouraged to get involved and support the cause.

The first fundraiser of the year is the Bo’ness Fair Burns Supper which takes place on Thursday, January 25. Hosted at The Corbie Inn, the supper is £25 per head for a three course meal, after dinner tea/coffee and a dram for a toast.

In February, a prize bingo will take place at Fisons Cairns Hall on Friday, February 2. Doors open at 6.45pm with eyes down at 7.30pm. Entry is £3 per ticket. These can be booked online at https://tikt.link/bfdbingo or by emailing [email protected].

There will also be the chance to delve into the mining history of Bo’ness and discover its impact on shaping the Fair Day we know today with a free screening of Miners to Monarch – Part One at the Hippodrome.

The free event will see the film shown on the big screen at 2pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 20. Although free, tickets should be booked in advance here

