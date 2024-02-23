Unknown applicant still looking to install gas pipeline in heart of Grangemouth petrochemical industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The applicant – listed as “not available” on the Falkirk Council online planning portal – is looking for listed building consent from the local authority to install gas pipework at Avon Bridge, Bo’ness Road Grangemouth.

This latest application was lodged on Monday, February 19, but another similar proposal was lodged at the end of last year by an unknown applicant.

However, that application’s associated online documents, which includes details on construction methods and an archaeological desk-based assessment, indicate the proposal came from national gas distribution firm Scottish Gas Networks (SGN).

The application has been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)