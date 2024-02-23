News you can trust since 1845
Unknown applicant still looking to install gas pipeline in heart of Grangemouth petrochemical industry

A “mystery” applicant is once again looking for the green light to install a gas pipeline through the centre of the petrochemical sector in Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:05 GMT
The applicant – listed as “not available” on the Falkirk Council online planning portal – is looking for listed building consent from the local authority to install gas pipework at Avon Bridge, Bo’ness Road Grangemouth.

This latest application was lodged on Monday, February 19, but another similar proposal was lodged at the end of last year by an unknown applicant.

However, that application’s associated online documents, which includes details on construction methods and an archaeological desk-based assessment, indicate the proposal came from national gas distribution firm Scottish Gas Networks (SGN).

The application has been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The application has been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Last December a certificate of lawful use application was validated for SGN, looking for the go ahead to install a gated compound with pipework and valves on land to the east of the south side laboratory building, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

