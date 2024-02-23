Unknown applicant still looking to install gas pipeline in heart of Grangemouth petrochemical industry
The applicant – listed as “not available” on the Falkirk Council online planning portal – is looking for listed building consent from the local authority to install gas pipework at Avon Bridge, Bo’ness Road Grangemouth.
This latest application was lodged on Monday, February 19, but another similar proposal was lodged at the end of last year by an unknown applicant.
However, that application’s associated online documents, which includes details on construction methods and an archaeological desk-based assessment, indicate the proposal came from national gas distribution firm Scottish Gas Networks (SGN).
Last December a certificate of lawful use application was validated for SGN, looking for the go ahead to install a gated compound with pipework and valves on land to the east of the south side laboratory building, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.