'Unknown' applicant pulls plug on plans to install gas pipeline in heart of Grangemouth petrochemical industry
The applicant – listed initially as “not available” on the Falkirk Council online planning portal – lodged the proposal at the end of last year, looking for listed building consent from the local authority to install gas pipework at Avon Bridge, Bo’ness Road Grangemouth.
However, that proposal was withdrawn on Monday, February 26.
Another application – this one lodged on Monday, February 19 – is still active and still looking for the go ahead to install the gas pipe work.
Online documents, which included details on construction methods and an archaeological desk-based assessment, indicate the proposal came from national gas distribution firm Scottish Gas Networks (SGN).
Last December a certificate of lawful use application was validated for SGN, looking for the go ahead to install a gated compound with pipework and valves on land near Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.