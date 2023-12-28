News you can trust since 1845
Unknown applicant looking to install gas pipeline in heart of Grangemouth petrochemical industry

A ‘mystery’ applicant is looking for the green light to install a gas pipeline through the centre of the petrochemical sector in Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Dec 2023, 09:15 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 09:15 GMT
The applicant – identity listed as “Not Available” on the council website – lodged an application on November 20, which was subsequently validated on December 18, looking for permission to install gas pipework at Avon Bridge, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

The application’s associated online documents, which includes details on construction methods and an archaeological desk-based assessment, indicate the proposal is coming from national gas distribution firm Scottish Gas Networks (SGN).

Earlier in the month a certificate of lawful use application was validated for SGN, looking for the go ahead to install a gated

The application is looking for permission to install a gas pipeline near Avon Bridge on Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The application is looking for permission to install a gas pipeline near Avon Bridge on Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The application is looking for permission to install a gas pipeline near Avon Bridge on Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

compound with pipework and valves on land to the east of the south side laboratory building, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

Both proposals are expected to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

