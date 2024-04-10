Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All have said they are honoured to be appointed as honorary clinical professors by the local university.

Dr Jeyakumar Selwyn, an NHS Forth Valley consultant stroke physician and honorary clinical senior lecturer with the University of Edinburgh, said he was humbled and honoured to receive the award and is looking forward to working with local staff and students to improve health outcomes.

He said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the University of Stirling and acknowledge the responsibility that comes with this appointment.

Four senior clinical staff from NHS Forth Valley have been appointed as honorary clinical professors by the University of Stirling: Professor Frances Dodd; Dr Scott Williams; Karen Goudie; and Dr Jeyakumar Selwyn. Pics: Contributed

“I am committed to contributing positively to the University’s academic and clinical endeavours and I am also excited about collaborating with the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sport, colleagues, and students to advance knowledge and improve healthcare outcomes.”

Dr Selwyn has been praised for his contribution to clinical research within NHS Forth Valley and worked as a former principal investigator for the RECOVERY trial – an international research project which aims to identify treatments for people hospitalised with pneumonia caused by Covid- 9, flu and other infections.

Dr Scott Williams, NHS Forth Valley’s deputy medical director for primary care services and a local GP in Stirling, said he was delighted to be appointed as an honorary clinical professor.

He said: “This is a real honour and helps recognise the important role general practice and primary care plays in the delivery of a wide range of health services across Forth Valley.”

Professor Frances Dodd, NHS Forth Valley’s executive nurse director for nursing, midwifery and AHPs, and Karen Goudie, director of nursing, have also been appointed as honorary clinical professors for their contribution to the University of Stirling’s Faculty of Health Sciences and Sport.

Professor Dodd, said: “The University of Stirling is an international university with a global reputation for high quality teaching and research so I’m really looking forward to building on our existing close relationship and working to expand the education and training opportunities available for people interesting in pursuing careers within nursing, midwifery and AHPs.”