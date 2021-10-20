Union warns Grangemouth port could be hit by dockers' strike

According to Unite over a 1000 dock workers are currently preparing to be balloted for strike action because they are angry their employers are seeking to impose pay freezes or proposing pay increases that are so far below the current inflation rate it amounts to a pay cut in real terms.

Industrial action is likely to affect Forth Ports, which operates the Port of Grangemouth, as Unite states the firm is attempting to impose a pay freeze for 2021.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Dockers in the UK play an absolutely essential role in ensuring we all receive the goods we need, including medicines and keeping food on supermarket shelves.

Union Unite is warning of potential strikes by dockers at the Port of Grangemouth

“There is absolutely no way Unite is going to allow our members to suffer real terms pay cuts. Where employers are making huge profits workers deserve a decent deal and Unite will organise to achieve that.”

Unite states industrial relations are being further damaged because the majority of docks have never been so busy and ports are struggling to cope with demand due to a combination of the HGV driver shortage, Brexit and the effect of the pandemic on shipping.

The union stated if employers do not make rapid improvements in pay offers then it will move swiftly towards full industrial action ballots, with strikes possibly beginning before the end of the year.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.