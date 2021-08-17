Union makes promise to protect Falkirk's home workers

The union made a vow to support its members who work from home and has come up with a “blueprint” to assist Unite workplace representatives in their negotiations with employers over home working.

Unite is responding to reports of a UK Government cabinet minister supposedly suggesting civil servants who failed to return to the office could have their pay cut.

According to the union, this suggestion threatens to “open the floodgates” for unscrupulous employers to attempt to cut workers’ pay despite evidence homeworking

Unite has vowed to protect the rights of homeworkers

can make workers happier and more productive if introduced fairly through negotiation not imposition.

Sharon Graham, Unite executive officer, said: “COVID-19 has changed the way we work but it is absolutely imperative we stand up to bad bosses who try to attack workers’ pay and conditions."Unite has produced a framework homeworking agreement to assist Unite workplace representatives in their negotiations. The protection of pay and conditions is a cornerstone of the agreement.

"Homeworking can be good for some, but agreements need to be in place to protect workers, for example the right to disconnect. It is important to remember homeworking done badly can lead to more work for the same pay.

"It can also lead to stress and depression, as well as health and safety risks from working in an unsuitable environment. It is vital employers now recognise homeworking is an issue for negotiation not imposition and that we will be demanding adequate protection for our members.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.