Union donation helps Strathcarron Hospice and Falkirk Provost's Christmas Appeal

Two local causes have received a welcome boost in time for Christmas thanks to the Falkirk Council branch of Unite the Union.

Helen Welsh, Unite the union Falkirk Council branch convenor (centre), hands over £250 to both Provost Robert Bissett for the Provost's Christmas Appeal and Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Members of the union branch donated £250 to both Strathcarron Hospice and Falkirk Council’s Provost Christmas Appeal last week.

The annual Provost Christmas Appeal has been running in recent weeks in the build up to the festive season and drew to a close on Sunday. It aims to help make Christmas a special one for local looked after children and families needing a bit of help.

With help from social work services, the money raised – which has reached £2901 – will be used to purchase gift cards to distribute to the families most in need so they can source gifts, foods and other items unique to their situation.

Helen Welsh, Unite the union Falkirk Council branch convenor, said that the union was happy to make donations to two local worthy organisations. She said: “For most people the festive period is a time of giving and fun but for some, this time of year is not always a happy one for a variety of reasons.

"Unite members employed by the council who may be in these circumstances are fortunate to be able to turn to both their union and their employer for support and we just wanted to do a little to help others not so fortunate.”

As well as workplace issues, Unite provide members with free debt advice, legal advice, financial advice and planning, and a number of union benefits like welfare and sickness funds. Calls are confidential 0800 709 007.