Under threat Grangemouth Stadium to host top athletics event this weekend

The stadium will be closed for public use on both Saturday and Sunday, but gym access will be available both days.

Falkirk Council’s leisure services said the closure was due to “a large scale athletics event” and they said extra parking is available in Grangemouth High School for those attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previewing the Senior and U17 Championships, Scottish Athletics referenced the potential axe hanging over the venue as the council has said it is one of the facilities it can no longer afford to keep open.

Top young athletes will be heading to Grangemouth Stadium this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

They include the well-used stadium, Stenhousemuir Gym, Bo’ness Recreation Centre and Polmonthill Ski Centre, as well as many community halls regularly used by sports groups.

Around 130 buildings could be transferred from council ownership and, if there is no community transfer or sale, then they may be demolished.

The sporting body said: “Grangemouth’s status as very much the current home of track and field in Scotland has been in the spotlight in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And hopefully another exciting weekend of action at the 4J Senior and U17 Champs will once again demonstrate the key role of the central Scotland venue.

"Almost 700 athletes are on our start-lists and there’s further significance for what is always an auspicious occasion – with this the 130th staging of the Scottish Senior Champs.