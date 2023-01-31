Falkirk Council is currently in the midst of a strategic property review to help them cope with their massive budget gap over the next few years.

To this end, the local authority has agreed 133 council facilities will close or be transferred out of its ownership over the next three years in a bid to save cash.

One of the properties under threat is Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Community Centre.

Bowhouse Community Centre has told its users it will fight to remain open

In a recent post to users, a centre spokesperson said: “As a committee we are trying our hardest to convince the council to keep our centre open and we are working endlessly to improve the centre for our entire community

“We attended two of the open forum meetings this week and last week with the council where we had our chance to express how important it is to keep our centre open.

“The council were not aware of all the money we donate to the community through supporting the local food banks, donations towards local events such as Easter egg hunt and Pumpkin picking with Friends of Inchyra.

“The list is endless whether it's supporting user groups, local families in need of extra support throughout difficult times or community activities if they close the centre this will all stop as the council will certainly not fill these gaps.