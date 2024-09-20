Under threat Grangemouth community centre calls meeting to 'discuss closure'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The association responsible for Bowhouse Community Centre is calling on Grangemouth residents to attend a meeting next week regarding the October 1 closure of the facility.

The Bowhouse Community Association open invitation for the meeting – which takes place at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 26 – stated it was being held to “discuss the closure of the centre by October 1”.

Earlier in the year the association talked to The Falkirk Herald, stating the Bowhouse Road centre would indeed be closing its doors for good on October 1 unless something drastic is done to save a facility which has become a real asset to the people of Grangemouth and beyond.

Members feared the worst for the centre they could not successfully complete the Community Asset Transfer (CAT) process and take over the running of the premises, which Falkirk Council has earmarked for closure if the CAT does not take place.

A meeting will take place at Bowhouse Community Centre next week to discuss the future of the under threat facility (Picture: Submitted)

Seen as one of the few groups who were actually doing well with the CAT, the association revealed it was really struggling.

At the time a spokesperson for the association said: “We are 70 per cent towards being able to complete the CAT and we’ve done everything the council has asked us to do. We just need help for things like applying for grants and funding.

"We’ve all been learning as we go along, but you are talking about 50 page application forms. Every member of the association brings their own skills, but we are not trained.”

Members said the centre, which said goodbye to its Falkirk Council-employed janitor back in June, would cost at least £58,000 a year to run – and that’s without factoring in the cost of employing staff like caretakers and cleaners.

The centre is not under threat of closure because it is doing badly – the hall is always booked up and busy with over 30 groups from all over the area, even some from as far afield as Glasgow.

Earlier in the year Falkirk Council stated it had been “actively engaged” with the Bowhouse Management Committee to assist with planning for Community Asset Transfer (CAT).

A council spokesperson added: “We would urge the local community to come forward and support the committee. We will continue to work with Bowhouse Management Committee to support the CAT process.”