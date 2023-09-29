Uncle Rikki comes to the rescue for Autumn and fellow Bo'ness Taylor Swift fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Autumn Donaghy (12) from Bo’ness was gutted not to get tickets to the sold out show at Murrayfield.

She said: “I knew getting a ticket to Taylor would be hard so I set alarms and had all my family trying but didn’t get one.

“Most of my friends were unsuccessful too but I had the idea to ask my uncle Rikki to put on a Taylor silent disco for all the people that missed out. It was the next best thing!”

