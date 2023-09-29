Uncle Rikki comes to the rescue for Autumn and fellow Bo'ness Taylor Swift fans
A Taylor Swift fan who missed out on tickets to the superstar pop singer’s concert persuaded her uncle to put on a Taylor-themed event.
By Julie Currie
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Autumn Donaghy (12) from Bo’ness was gutted not to get tickets to the sold out show at Murrayfield.
She said: “I knew getting a ticket to Taylor would be hard so I set alarms and had all my family trying but didn’t get one.
“Most of my friends were unsuccessful too but I had the idea to ask my uncle Rikki to put on a Taylor silent disco for all the people that missed out. It was the next best thing!”
Autumn’s uncle, Rikki Toner, handily owns Silent Knights, an event company that hosts silent discos across Scotland.