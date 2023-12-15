Ukrainian families in Linlithgow and Bo'ness enjoy a cruise with Santa
Led by Martin Brownlie, the club’s community service committee organised a Santa cruise for 22 local Ukrainian residents.
Both the adults and children expressed how meaningful it was for them to take part in this festive event and have the opportunity to come together as a community.
Given the challenges many of these families have faced since fleeing their homes in Ukraine and resettling in Scotland, having a fun, light-hearted activity to enjoy together was truly impactful.
Not only did it allow the children to meet Santa, but it provided much needed social connection for the adults too.
The families don’t often get the chance to meet up so the club was delighted to be able to provide them with some holiday cheer.