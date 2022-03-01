Ukraine-Russia conflict: Peace vigil to be held in Falkirk's Trinity Church grounds

Falkirk Trinity Church has organised the event on Thursday, March 3 at 7pm in the churchyard outside the main hall.

They are urging people to join their Vigil for Ukraine to pray for peace as the Russian forces continue to bombard the country.

The Rev. Robert Allan said: “All are welcome to come along to a peaceful vigil to support those caught up in the conflict and their families worldwide.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk Wheel lit up blue and yellow in support of the people of Ukraine. Picture: Michael Gillen

"We hope to have readings and songs and prayers and a time of silence as we remember the people of Ukraine.

"It sometimes seems as if we are helpless as we watch our news, however we can persist in prayer and mark our solidarity with the people of Ukraine as many are doing throughout Europe and the wider world.

"All are welcome.”

People can also bring a safely contained candle if they wish.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.