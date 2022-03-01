Ukraine-Russia conflict: Peace vigil to be held in Falkirk's Trinity Church grounds
People across the district are being encouraged to join a vigil for Ukraine which takes place this week.
Falkirk Trinity Church has organised the event on Thursday, March 3 at 7pm in the churchyard outside the main hall.
They are urging people to join their Vigil for Ukraine to pray for peace as the Russian forces continue to bombard the country.
The Rev. Robert Allan said: “All are welcome to come along to a peaceful vigil to support those caught up in the conflict and their families worldwide.
"We hope to have readings and songs and prayers and a time of silence as we remember the people of Ukraine.
"It sometimes seems as if we are helpless as we watch our news, however we can persist in prayer and mark our solidarity with the people of Ukraine as many are doing throughout Europe and the wider world.
"All are welcome.”
People can also bring a safely contained candle if they wish.