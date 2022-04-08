Ukraine conflict: Vigil to be held in Falkirk

It takes place from 7pm in the grounds of Falkirk Trinity Church.

The vigil is scheduled to last around 40 minutes and will include songs, music, readings, silence and prayers .

The Rev. Robert Allan said: “It will be an opportunity to stand in solidarity and support with the people of Ukraine, seeking peace and justice for them. Everyone is welcome to come along to show their continuing support.”

People can also bring along items to donate to Sunflower Scotland, an Edinburgh based charity which the church is in contact with and who are arranging aid to be sent to Ukraine.

Items required are nappies, baby formula, pasta, rice, flour, tinned soup, tinned fish, yeast, torches, sterile bandages – items in cardboard boxes if possible.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation is asked to give direct to the DEC appeal.