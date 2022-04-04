Ukraine conflict: Bowhouse Primary pupils show support for children in war-torn country with Helix walk
Hundreds of Grangemouth schoolchildren stepped out to highlight the plight of the people of Ukraine, particularly the children, during the ongoing conflict.
Around 200 P4 to P7 pupils walked from Bowhouse Primary to the Helix Park on Thursday – and back again, while nursery pupils and those in P1-P3 walked around the local area.
The idea came from P7 girls, Amelia Johnston and Zoe Laing, both 11, and ten-year-old Harvey Edwards from P6.
They are members of the school’s United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child group and had been discussing the situation in Ukraine with classmates and teachers.
They also sent out emails to parents asking for donations of colouring books, pencils and crayons to send to Poland for children. Harvey’s grandparents sent in about 50 packs of pencils, pads, pencil cases and the three of them made up stationery gift bags for the children fleeing their homes.
The youngsters were joined on their walk by teachers, support staff and community police officers.
They were also collecting cash for charities helping in Ukraine but sponsorship money is not due in till after the Easter holidays.
Angela Gallagher, nurture and inclusion support assistant, said: “The walk was fantastic. We walked for over nine miles and are so proud of every one of our Bowhouse family.
"The public were amazing, a few added to our collection, while cars and trucks passing us were tooting their horns in support.
“For us this wasn’t about the politics of war but about these kids going without their basic needs to try and get safe and we wanted to do what we could to try and help them.”