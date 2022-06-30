UFO hot spot: Bonnybridge back in the spotlight in TV show The UneXplained

This week an American television crew visited to interview people about how the small village became the UFO capital of the world.

At one stage there were 300 alleged sightings of unexplained flying objects in a year, and saw Bonnybridge become Scotland’s answer to Roswell.

Three decades later and the interest is still there. In May a BBC Radio Scotland show was broadcast to mark the 30th anniversary of Bonnybridge’s first ever UFO sighting.

Malcolm Robinson of Strange Phenomena Investigations

Now it is to feature in the popular American TV series The UneXplained which is hosted by William Shatner, better known as Captain James T. Kirk from the Star Trek Series.

One of those who was interviewed was Malcolm Robinson, founder of Strange Phenomena Investigations.

He said: “The recording was held at the Bonnybridge Library and I supplied the film crew with UFO photographs, witness statements and drawings/illustrations of the many peculiar UFO events seen in the Stirlingshire skies over the years.

“I also spoke about some of Scotland's other major UFO sightings – the famous A70 UFO incident, and the Dechmont Woods UFO incident.

"The UneXplained show is designed to inform the viewers about the facts behind the world's most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries.”

Former provost, Councillor Billy Buchanan, was also filmed regarding his part in the Bonnybridge UFO sightings.

The programme will be broadcast on the Sky History channel and also the Blaze channel at a date still to be announced.

Malcolm added: “I must admit, I thoroughly enjoyed my interview and I look forward to seeing it later this year.

“Later this year, I will also be seen appearing on the Channel 5 three part programme on the history of the Loch Ness Monster which I filmed a few months ago at the Foyers Bay Lodge Hotel on the shores of Loch Ness.”