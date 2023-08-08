The competitors were taking part in the biggest outdoor event of the UCI Cycling World Championships – the men's elite road race which covers 271km (168 miles). The championships are taking place in Scotland until August 13 and cover a range of disciplines including track, road, BMX and paracycling.

Sunday's race – considered the top event – started in Edinburgh at 9.30am near the Scottish Parliament before heading through the city centre towards the Queensferry Crossing.

After heading through Fife, the riders came across the Queensferry Crossing into Falkirk Council area.

The men's elite road race competitors pass the Rosebank Distillery. Pic: Michael Gillen

Cyclists rode up Grahams Road into the town centre then went through Camelon, Bonnybridge and west through the Carron Valley into East Dunbartonshire before heading into Glasgow’s west end.

Riders completed ten laps of a 14.3km (8.9 mile) Glasgow City Circuit before finishing in George Square.

There were rolling roadblocks all along the route as the 150 competitors along with over 60 support vehicles raced for the top spot.

The race was eventually won by Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands, who made a remarkable comeback after a late crash to maintain his lead and win the coveted rainbow jersey worn by champions.

Crowds line the route to cheer on the cyclists, including these people at the Beefeater in Camelon. Pic: Michael Gillen

But it was halted for around 50 minutes in the Stirling Council area of the Carron Valley when This Is Rigged climate activists glued themselves to the road.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development said: “The world’s top cyclists speeding through the Falkirk area created a memorable spectacle for all.

“It was really encouraging to see the crowds came out in force to support and cheer on the cyclists as they travelled a perfect route through many of our towns and villages.

“A huge amount of planning has gone in to supporting the delivery of this world class event which was televised around the world showcasing our area’s unique attractions to a global audience.