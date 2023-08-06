News you can trust since 1845
UCI World Cycling Championships: Men's elite road race competitors speed through Falkirk district

Crowds turned out to cheer on the world’s elite cyclists as they travelled through Falkirk district in a race across central Scotland.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

The competitors were taking part in the biggest outdoor event of the UCI Cycling World Championships – the Men's Elite Road Race covers 271km (168 miles) – which is taking place in Scotland until August 13.

It started in Edinburgh at 9.30am near the Scottish Parliament before heading through the city centre towards the Queensferry Crossing.

After heading through Fife, the riders came across the Queensferry Crossing into Falkirk Council area.

Cyclists passing the Rosebank Distillery. Pic: Michael Gillen
Cyclists passing the Rosebank Distillery. Pic: Michael Gillen
After heading up Grahams Road into the town centre they then went through Camelon, Bonnybridge and west through the Carron Valley into East Dunbartonshire before heading into Glasgow’s west end.

Riders will complete ten laps of a 14.3km (8.9 mile) Glasgow City Circuit before finishing in George Square.

There are rolling roadblocks all along the route as the 150 competitors along with over 60 support vehicles race for the top spot.

