The competitors were taking part in the biggest outdoor event of the UCI Cycling World Championships – the Men's Elite Road Race covers 271km (168 miles) – which is taking place in Scotland until August 13.

It started in Edinburgh at 9.30am near the Scottish Parliament before heading through the city centre towards the Queensferry Crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After heading through Fife, the riders came across the Queensferry Crossing into Falkirk Council area.

Cyclists passing the Rosebank Distillery. Pic: Michael Gillen

After heading up Grahams Road into the town centre they then went through Camelon, Bonnybridge and west through the Carron Valley into East Dunbartonshire before heading into Glasgow’s west end.

Riders will complete ten laps of a 14.3km (8.9 mile) Glasgow City Circuit before finishing in George Square.