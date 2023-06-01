Falkirk will play a significant part in the UCI Men’s Elite Road race as it passes through the area on Sunday, August 6. The race is part of the UCI World Cycling Championships being held in Scotland and will bring top cyclists to the district, showcasing the area’s iconic landmarks along the way.

The 227km Men Elite Road Race sets off from Edinburgh before heading north across the Firth of Forth via the Queensferry Crossing then heading west through Fife towards Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling passing near world renowned landmarks including the Kelpies, the Falkirk Wheel and Carron Valley, before turning towards Glasgow for a finish alongside George Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Falkirk, cyclists will travel a 52km route through towns, villages and Falkirk town centre entering the area at approximately 10.30am and are expected to be here for around 36 minutes.

Top cyclists will be racing through the district in August

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development said: “The UCI Cycling World Championships is the biggest cycling event ever to be organised with the world’s greatest riders descending on Scotland during August.

“We are excited to play our part in this significant, international sporting event when the Men’s Elite Road Race travels through our towns and villages in August. The event will be televised worldwide and we have an almost unique opportunity to promote our area and our landmarks to a global audience, showcasing Falkirk – and our visitor attractions to millions of viewers across the world.

“Not only will there be visitors on the day, but we’re looking to create a legacy, both in terms of cycling and green transport as well as promoting the area as a tourist destination putting Falkirk on the tourist map of places to visit and stay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cyclists and their with support vehicles will be moved through the route with a series of rolling road closures, facilitated by Police Scotland motorcyclists and a private transport management company.

The route of the UCI Elite Men's race in August 2023

Falkirk Council has already agreed to spend £300,000 repairing potholes across the area to ensure they are in perfect condition for the cyclists.