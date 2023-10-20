Tyler Love (11) from Bo'ness is flying high after his first tandem skydive

A Bo’ness 11-year-old made the record books this week, becoming the youngest in Scotland to complete a 10,000 feet tandem skydive.

Tyler James Love, a P7 pupil at Deanburn Primary School, had to travel to Denmark to claim the title – which his Auntie Tammi (29) has held for the last 15 years, having done her jump when she was 14!

Skydiving runs in the family as Tyler’s grandad Tom Anderson, who lives in the town, is hoping to achieve his 1000th jump this weekend. His gran Lynn has also done a tandem skydive but stopped at one!

Tyler’s mum Kerri Anderson is following in her dad’s footsteps; she did her first skydive when she was 17; in March this year, she completed her qualifications and has since notched up 62 jumps.

Freefalling from 10,000 feet - all the more incredible as Tyler is scared of heights!

Tyler and Kerri had to travel to Denmark to complete the jump, as you have to be 16 in the UK to do a tandem skydive. They were accompanied by Kerri’s partner Nathan Pope, another qualified skydiver, and his daughter Grace (12) who also took the plunge.

Kerri (33) said: “The kids had wanted to do it for ages so we found a drop zone in Denmark and flew out on Saturday for the jump on Sunday.

“The weather was too bad to do it but on Wednesday, after about 13 emails, we managed to find a drop zone that was able to take us – an hour and a half away. We had enough before our flight back home that night so we decided to go for it.

“The kids were excited before hand; you could see the fear setting in as they set off in this tiny wee plane with the two instructors but they both loved it!”

Tyler was all smiles as the parachute opened and he and his instructor floated back down to earth!

As well as finally being able to experience the thrill Kerri and Nathan regularly get from jumping out of planes, Tyler and Grace have also raised an incredible amount for charity.

Hoping to raise £200 for children’s charities and local foodbanks, Kerri posted it online last Tuesday and, within a matter of days, they had raised £1200.

Kerri said: “Tyler’s terrified of heights but always said he wanted to do it. Grace has done tunnel flying before so she had no fear!

“They were really excited but I could see nerves starting to kick in when they took off. Tyler landed first; he gave me a huge cuddle and said it was amazing while Grace’s face was beaming when she landed.

Tyler and Kerri travelled to Denmark with her partner Nathan Pope and his daughter Grace (12) who also took the plunge.

“I’m not sure if it was just relief that they were on land! However, they both now want to get their qualifications once they turn 16…

“They're delighted to have raised so much money for charities, both here in Bo’ness and in Manchester where Nathan and Grace live.

“It’s now gone viral – I posted the videos up of them doing it just after they’d landed on Wednesay and, within a day, they had 62,000 views, 8000 likes and 500 comments.”

If you’d like to add to the fundraising tally, Kerri is taking donations via her PayPal site at www.paypal.com/paypalme/kerriroma.

Tyler stole his Auntie Tammi's crown when he completed the tandem skydive on Wednesday.

Now back home in Bo’ness, the family are hoping to have another milestone to celebrate this weekend.

Tyler’s grandad Tom is hoping to complete his 1000th skydive in the Lake District on Saturday, weather permitting. Watch this space!