'Twosday baby': Little Mary-Kate is a special arrival for Slamannan family

The little babe was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Tuesday, February 22 or put another way 22-02-2022.

The date, a five-digit palindrome meaning it reads the same way backwards as forwards, is believed to be a particularly good day for new beginnings.

For mum Chellaine McPhee and dad Tommy Tams it marked the safe arrival of their second daughter and start of their life as a family of four.

The Slamannan couple already have three-year-old Moana.

Chellaine said she had a trouble-free pregnancy but when she woke on Tuesday morning with contractions she decided it was time to get to the Larbert hospital.

She explained: “When I was having Moana, from the start of my contractions to her arrival was only five hours so I thought I’d better get in touch straight away.”

And at 11.31am little Mary-Kate had made her arrival into the world, weighing 7lbs 1oz.

Chellaine, 27, a full-time mum, added: “I didn’t think anything of the date at first other than it was February 22 but it was the midwives who told me she had been born on 22-02-2022. It certainly is unusual.”

A day later mum and baby are now at home with dad Tommy, 25, a roofer, and Moana who is relishing her new role as a big sister.

"She is obsessed with Mary-Kate,” said Chellaine, “here’s hoping it lasts.”

Although the new baby has been introduced to her sister and shortly to her grandparents - Kathy and Tommy Tams of Bellshill and Anne Marie and Duncan McPhee of Slamannan, her parents have said that to keep her safe they'll be limiting the number of visitors for now.

"Everyone has been in touch happy that she is here but with Covid we just want to be careful for now,” added Chellaine.

In the UK date-writing format of dd-mm-yyyy, there have only been seven palindrome days so far this century, starting with February 10, 2001 (10-02-2001), while the next is in eight years time on February 3, 2030 (03-02-2030).

