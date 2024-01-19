Two weeks until Cost of Living crisis drop-in event for Falkirk East constituents

Martyn Day MP inviting constituents to come along to an afternoon of free advice and support,

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP, Martyn Day will be holding a cost of living crisis event at the Reconnect Regal Theatre in Bathgate on Friday, 2 February from 10am – 3 pm.

The MP will be joined by representatives from a range of organisations offering advice and assistance including the DWP, Social Security Scotland, Citizen’s Advice, the Advice Shop, Home Energy Scotland, Christians Against Poverty, West Lothian College and more. The informal drop-in is a chance for constituents to get up-to-date advice on issues such as energy, benefits, debt, food and more.

Commenting ahead of the event, the MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk said: “The cost of living crisis shows no signs of abating and continues to be one of the biggest concerns for people in my constituency, but it’s not always easy to find out what help or advice is out there.