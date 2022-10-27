Two TV appearances for Craig Eddie this weekend as he returns for The Voice UK final

Craig Eddie, winner of The Voice UK, is back on our television screens this weekend for the show's series final. Pic: Emma Gray.

The 24-year-old will be on our TV screens on Saturday night, performing on the final of this year’s series of The Voice UK.

And it’s just one of two television appearances for Craig that day as he’s also due to appear on CBBC’s Saturday Mash Up that same day.

Craig won The Voice UK in March 2021 impressing the celebrity coaches and the television audiences with his musical talents.

He secured a win for Team Anne-Marie after performing his own self-penned track ‘Come Waste My Time’ in the final.

Now, as is customary on the series, he will return to the studio as the past winner to perform on the night of the grand final.

And it's something he’s looking forward to.

He said: “It’s really exciting that I’ll be part of The Voice again.

"I’ll get a good catch up with Anne-Marie and hopefully the chance to chat with the other coaches again.

"Even the production team that work on the show were all amazing and treated us so well, so it’ll be nice to see them all too.

"I’ll be performing another of my own songs The Outside which some people may have already heard as it’s already on Spotify etc.

"This song means a lot to me because after I won The Voice we were still in lockdown so I recorded it at home and even filmed the video for it in my room.”

As if it wasn’t enough being on television again once this weekend, the former St Mungo’s High pupil will also feature on a children’s entertainment show on Saturday morning.

He explained: “A producer from the CBBC Saturday Mash Up was chatting about me to a friend, and next thing I was signing up to appear on the show.

"Apparently there will be lots of slime involved so I’m buzzing for that part of the show.

"I’ll be singing and taking part in all aspects of the programme.”

The television appearances are just some of the projects Craig has been involved in recently following a summer of live performances including at Glasgow Pride, Party at the Palace, Fife Pride and the Proud Scotland Awards.

He also performed at the Everton v FC Dynamo Kyiv match for peace at Goodison Park and was nominated for Best Performance on a Reality TV Show at The National Reality TV Awards earlier this year.

Having released his first independent track, Strive, in May this year, fans can expect some new music in the coming months as Craig is busy working on a new track behind the scenes.

He said: “My next song is scheduled for release in December.

"It’s called Warning Signs and it’s a more upbeat song.”

