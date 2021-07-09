Two teenagers missing in Forth Valley area
Police are looking for help to trace two teenagers who have been missing since Wednesday.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 9:57 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Liam Faichnie (16) and Narhys Robertson (15), have been missing from the Alloa area, since July 7, and are possibly together. Liam is 5ft 5ins, white, slim build with dark hair.
"He was last seen wearing a black McKenzie tracksuit and black NIKE trainers. Narhys is 5ft tall, slim build with long blonde hair and is sometimes known as ‘Billie’.
Any information call 101.