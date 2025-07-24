Two new Changing Places toilets are now open in Falkirk

Two new toilet facilities that people with profound and multiple disabilities can use safely and with dignity are now open in Falkirk.

Falkirk Council’s latest Changing Places toilets can now be found beside the active travel hub in Callendar Park and at Falkirk Stadium.

Changing Places toilets have much more space than standard accessible toilets, with equipment that includes a height adjustable changing bench and a ceiling hoist.

The Scottish charity PAMIS – which works with people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their families – welcomed the news that the facilities are now open.

The new changing places toilets, similar to this, are now open at Callendar Park and Falkirk Stadium. Pic: Contributed

Jenny Miller, CEO, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Falkirk Council on the installation of two new Changing Places toilets at Callendar Park and Falkirk Stadium.

“These vital facilities will enable more families to enjoy all that the area has to offer — from football matches and concerts to relaxing, accessible days out in the park”

Campaigners have fought for more Changing Places to be created as standard accessible toilets do not meet the needs of all people with a disability.

People with profound and multiple learning disabilities, as well as people with other physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis often need extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably.

In November 2024, Falkirk Council agreed to spend £400,000 to provide four Changing Places across the district, but there is no date as yet for the facilities for Bonnybridge Library and Dollar Park in Falkirk.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said that Dollar Park is currently going through the design process. Following the statutory consents process and construction, completion is expected early next year.

Bonnybridge is at a similar stage and while there are “no fixed time scales”, it is likely to be spring or summer next year.