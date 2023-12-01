Two musical groups span the generations with live concert team up in Bo'ness

The youngsters of Find Your Voice are joining forces with the ladies from Retirement Rocks for a fund raising concert at Bo’ness Old Kirk.

The may be from different ends of the age spectrum, but both groups were formed for the same purpose – to get people back together enjoying music and improving mental health after months of lockdown.

They will be displaying their vocal talents at the Old Kirk from 7pm on Monday. December 11 in order to raise vital cash for the Kirk and for Strathcarron Hospice.

Members of Retirement Rocks simply love to sing and know the huge health and well-being benefits of singing together as a group. They meet once a week in

The Find Your Voice singers will be performing in Bo'ness at the Old Kirk later this month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Cowdenhill Community Centre for some laughs, a sing along, home baking and a good old blether.

Find Your Voice, meanwhile, works to improve youngsters’ confidence through singing and performing and people were able to enjoy their marvellous melodies during this year’s Bo’ness Fair.

An event organiser for the concert said: “There’s something very special about bringing two different generations together to work as a team and do something fun. Lots of the kids

involved in our group have a granny in the retirement group and what a lovely family memory to have of them performing together on stage.”

The concert also showcases the talents of some local singers who are appearing as special guests. Vocalists Andy McGarry, Arlene Tonner and Kirsty Meikle all make an appearance with a few other surprises for the audience.