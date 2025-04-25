Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Tuesday, December 21, 1982, 12 miners from Bo’ness became infamous when they staged a sit-in – 500 metres under the Forth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the tunnel built to connect Kinneil Colliery with Valleyfield, they set up camp for five days, hoping to save the jobs of more than 200 miners at Kinneil.

They emerged five days later, on Christmas Day, much to the relief of their families but their sit-in was to no avail; the mine closed in April 1983.

A memorial at the foreshore tells the story; sadly, the picture on it does not contain the faces of the men who took a stand – many fathoms below the river.

Andy Lapsley and Jim Frater (jnr) have fond memories of their five day sit-in.

However, 43 years after the sit-in, the story of the Dirty Dozen is set to be retold, thanks to Blackness playwright, Sylvia Dow.

Blending two stories – that of the miners and another set in a climate-change ravaged world – Sylvia admits that Blinded by the Light, which will premiere at the Barony Theatre on May 3, is not a documentary.

However, this week the two youngest miners in the Dirty Dozen recalled how they spent those five days.

Andy Lapsley (68) was a young dad when he was asked to join the sit-in.

The Dirty Dozen, including Uncle Jim with Jim (first and second left back row) with Bill Sneddon and Andy Lapsley (first and second left front).

His wife Rhona was wondering why he hadn’t come home when she got a call; their eldest son, Owen, was only two at the time.

Andy’s grandfathers had worked in the mine along with his older brother David, who passed away last year.

“David encouraged me to get a job there,” he said. “I was only 21 when I started on the surface in 1977, going underground a year later.

“We were waiting on the bogies to come up from the pit after our day shift; there was about 30 or 40 guys and they singled me out. You’re in the union: are you going to take some action?

Despite the men's efforts, the colliery closed in April 1983.

“I said yes but I didn’t know what it entailed!”

Fellow Bo’ness miner Jim Frater (67) had landed a job at Ballantines Foundry in 1974 but was persuaded instead to join his dad George and Uncle Jim at the pit.

And it was his uncle, who was also a member of the Dirty Dozen, that persuaded him to join the sit-in.

Jim recalled: “I was about to have my egg roll in the canteen when he shouted: ‘Nephew!’ We’re having a sit-in and your name is doon.”

Blinded by the Light writer Sylvia Dow.

Andy and Jim were the youngest members of the Dirty Dozen, led by mine stalwart Bill Sneddon. Also among their number were Jim Frater (snr), Steve Pryleskie, Dougie Craig, Jackie Wright, Martin Duncan, Wullie Tribble, Jock Henderson, Geordie Grant and Joe Cowan.

For five days, the men set up home in a lit substation, 20ft by 8ft, in the main aircourse under the Forth.

Andy recalled: “It wasn’t organised so that first night we just had to make do with pieces left by other guys.

“No-one entered the pit, other than the safety guys, who brought supplies.

“After the first night, we found blankets and stretchers in the ambulance cars used for emergencies so some of us slept in them – not that we got much sleep!”

As their protest continued, Bill called up to the surface to request food and ‘beverages’ and they even enjoyed a Chinese one night!

Jim said: “We also got cards, dominoes, a dartboard and a cricket set – to play down the tunnels.

“Jackie asked for a guitar and Jock for a kazoo so we had a good few singsongs, The Eagles and the like.”

Bill also requested daily newspapers to keep track of how their sit-in was covered.

The toilet was a fare hike but the men went in twos for safety; they also had to walk a mile and a half every morning to the pit cage, where they were able to freshen up.

A few days in, using the phone down the pit – rigged up to one on the surface – the men were able to speak to their wives briefly.

After five days, it was clear the sit-in was having no effect and the Dirty Dozen agreed to resurface.

Andy said: “We thought it might make a difference but the feedback from the guys up top wasn't good so we decided to call it a day.”

Arriving back into the light, the men were pictured by lead electrician Andrew Arthur. Joe had left earlier than the others so his place in that now famous photo was taken by Kinneil’s NUM delegate Jim McCallum.

Despite showers to freshen up, the men remained bleary-eyed when they were reunited with their families to face an uncertain future.

Andy worked at Longannet, where he remained until it closed in 2002. He went on to work as a forklift driver for Walker Timber before retiring in 2022.

He and Rhona have two boys, Owen (45) and Ryan (37), and four granddaughters – Evie (16), Quinn (11), Jaimie (12) and Breanna (3).

Jim worked at Castlehill until an injury in 1986; he then worked as a postie for 17 years. In 2009, he became the janitor at Bo’ness Public Primary School where he still works.

He and Linda have two children, Steven (41) and Alison (27) and one grandson, eight-year-old Alvie.

Both families are looking forward to attending Blinded by the Light at the Barony, when they will be played in by the miners’ Unison Kinneil Band.

While there was much sadness about the pit’s closure, it’s evident Andy and Jim still have fond memories of the sit-in – and their role in the Dirty Dozen.