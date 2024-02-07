Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First winner in the radio station’s contest was Matthew Davidson who banked £80,000 on January 16.

The joiner, who lives in Grangemouth with wife Lauren and four children, got the phone call and couldn’t believe it at first.

But when the reality sank in his first thought was to take Lauren out for a meal to celebrate. Future plans include investing in his business with a new van first on his wish list.

Two local winners scooped £180,000 between them on a Forth 1 competition. Pic: Contributed

Then just one week later lucky lightning struck again in the district, and Lorna Dickson from Shieldhill – who picked up the phone when she was at home with six grandchildren – found out she’d won £100,000.

A stunned Lorna told the station "I never, ever thought I was going to win so I haven’t thought oh I’m going to do this or I’m going to do that [with the money].”

She admitted that there will probably be a lovely family holiday.

Linda and husband Alan have three grown up children as well as the grandchildren, and she may spend a little on herself in the form of a designer handbag and some new clothes.