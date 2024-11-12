Two Falkirk district residents receive the British Empire Medal for their dedication

Two Falkirk district residents received British Empire Medals at a special ceremony last week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Bell, CEO of local charity Cycling Without Age Scotland, and Harry Brodie, organiser for the Scottish Wheelchair Curling Association (SWCA), were named in the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this year for their services to their community and sport.

The pair were presented with their British Empire Medals at a ceremony at Callendar House on Friday in front of family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presentation was made by the Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson.

Harry Brodie and Christine Bell (centre) were presented with British Empire Medals at a ceremony at Callendar House last week after being named in the King's Birthday Honours. (Pic: submitted)

Christine, from Dunipace, was awarded the honour for services to the community in Falkirk and to older people in Scotland and it is recognition of the outstanding success that she has achieved, and continues to achieve, with Cycling Without Age Scotland, an organisation that she founded and has led from its inception.

The charity – which uses specially adapted trishaws to allow those with mobility issues, disabilities or experiencing social isolation to enjoy the outdoors, social contact and fun – has already improved the lives of many thousands of people, especially the elderly, in virtually every part of Scotland.

In 2016, Christine, then Project Officer for CATCA (Communities Along The Carron Association), learnt of a project in Denmark through which elderly people were being enabled to get out and about in green energy e-bike Trishaws ridden – or “piloted” – by volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Realising the potential, she brought one of these very unusual vehicles into Scotland and in 2018 Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWAS) was launched.

Christine Bell was presented with her British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson at Callendar House last week. She is pictured at the investiture alongside Cycling Without Age Scotland board member Adrian McDowell.

It started with five Trishaws in one branch – in Falkirk. Today, CWAS’ volunteer Pilots are operating more than 125 Trishaws in almost 90 branches in all but four local authorities across Scotland.

Receiving her award last week, Christine said she was “truly humbled”.

She said: “It is an incredible honour, one that I never anticipated and, honestly, feel a little embarrassed by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While this recognition is deeply meaningful, it’s not something I could ever have achieved alone. It is only through the unwavering dedication and hard work of my small but exceptional team of staff, alongside the hundreds of volunteers, that we’ve been able to make the impact we have. I’m also indebted to the many funders, donors and supporters who have made this journey possible, especially the Scottish Government for its encouragement and support right from the start.

“This award reflects the collective effort, passion, and commitment of everyone involved. I am proud of what we’ve achieved together, and I will always be grateful for the incredible people who make this work possible. I’ve received this with honour and will wear it with pride on behalf of everyone who continues to deliver the magic of Cycling Without Age across the whole of Scotland.”

Meanwhile Harry Brodie, from Falkirk, received his BEM for services to wheelchair curling.

He works hard behind the scenes to bring quality curling to the wheelchair curling community, organising competitions for the SWCA as well as taking on roles for Stirling Wheelchair Curling and Abercorn Curling Club. Harry is also a Scottish Curling Level 2 umpire and a World Curling Federation umpire.