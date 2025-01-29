Two Carronshore Primary teachers retire after spending 46 years at the school between them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The start of the new year has brought the start of a new chapter for two Carronshore Primary teachers.

Judith Stirling and Evelyn Williamson said farewell to the Kincardine Road school at the end of last term as they both took early retirement.

Between them, they had worked at Carronshore for 46 years.

Both ladies started their teaching careers back in 1991. Judith took up a post in Carronshore in 2004, while Evelyn had joined the staff team in 1998.

Evelyn Williamson and Judith Stirling both retired at the end of last term. They were presented with flowers by pupils Kodie and Eilidh. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Judith said: “I started teaching in 1991 and I actually started at Carronshore, but it was just a temporary job. I was only there until the October when I went to Tillicoultry where I stayed for 13 years.

"By that time I’d had my kids and my son had started at Carron Primary. The school holidays were different so I tried to get back to Falkirk. A job came up at Carronshore in Enhanced Provision, working with children with specific learning difficulties. I went for it and got it.”

She continued: “It’s been 20 years and I was in Enhanced Provision for all that time. I only started as a main stream teacher again this year.”

Meanwhile, Evelyn’s career went a different route.

Evelyn Williamson and Judith Stirling have both been at the school for more than 20 years. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Evelyn said: “When I started teaching I was doing supply because I was expecting my first child. I started off at Bainsford for a term and moved around, picking up bits and pieces.

"It suited me at the time because I went on and had my three children and it worked around the family. In 1998 I started at Carronshore as a class teacher and it was around 2004 when I became the school’s art specialist.

"That was the beginning of me focusing on art with all the classes in the school.

"It gave me the opportunity to get to know all the children in the school and spend time doing art with them.

The pair were given a special send off before the Christmas break.

"I also did a bit of French with the older classes. I learnt Spanish and started teaching them that too, and then I went and learnt Gaelic so had been teaching that as well.

"The job has given me a lot of opportunities to do what I enjoy.”

Evelyn was also involved in setting up extra curricular activities within the school.

She continued: “I started the cross country club in 2000 at the beginning of the league set up with all the local schools. I was involved in that for 19 years.

"I also started an art club with the children which was great. We did a lot of different projects including murals in the school, which the kids loved as they could paint on the walls. The gala float, we were involved in that.

"I used to cycle to school so I started a bike club. We’d go on our bikes to the Helix Park and the pump track at Larbert High.

“It was a great school to be part of. The children are all really lovely children and being able to do all these things that I loved with the children that was really great.”

Before the Christmas break, pupils and staff bid a fond farewell to the teachers with a special celebratory presentation.

And now, the pair are settling into their retirement.

Evelyn said: "It’s giving me more flexibility and the opportunity to spend more time with family.”

Judith added: “I’m looking forward to new adventures and spending more time with family.”

However they did both share what they will miss most.

"I will miss the kids and supporting the families,” said Judith. “In Enhanced Provision that’s a big part of your job. It’s helping the families and listening to them.”

Evelyn added: “I’ll miss having the shared enthusiasm with the children from art. They loved coming to do art class. I had my own classroom and it was always covered in all their art.”

Wishing them the best of luck in their retirement, Carronshore headteacher Laura Jarvie said: “For many years Evelyn has taught art and will be remembered for creating our gala day floats especially the giant bee hive! Her art projects will remain a feature on the walls of Carronshore Primary for many years to come!

"Judith taught within our Enhanced Provision where she worked hard to remove barriers for children with additional support needs and provided lots of unique and exciting experiences. Judith was always keen to get the children out and about and would volunteer to drive the minibus all over the local area.

“Over the last twenty (plus!) years both teachers have made a significant contribution to this school and the local community. They will be missed by staff, children and their families and we wish them well for the future.”