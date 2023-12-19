Two former St Mungo’s pupils have been named as Ineos Modern Apprentices of the Year for 2023.

Katie Cunningham and Logan Leishman, both aged 20 and from Bo’ness, have been recognised by Ineos Chemicals Grangemouth and Ineos FFP respectively for their hard work, dedication and achievements during their training programmes.

The George Hall Achievement Award was also presented to Katie. Set up in memory of George, who had worked for almost four decades at the site before his untimely death in service in 2015, his family donated an award in his name to be presented on an annual basis to a third or fourth year MA.

Andy Hughes, operations director of Ineos Chemicals Grangemouth, said: “Each year we seek to recognise an apprentice who has excelled in every aspect of their vocational training programme. Katie is a worthy award winner. She has impressed her supervisors at Forth Valley College and at the Grangemouth site with her attitude and her commitment to learning and development.

Katie Cunningham and Logan Leishman have been announced by Ineos Chemicals Grangemouth and Ineos FPS as their Modern Apprentices of the Year for 2023. Katie is also the George Hall Achievement Award recipient. Pic: Michael Gillen

"As we move forward with our plans to deliver our Net Zero roadmap, it is important that we develop talent amongst all our employees. I firmly believe that our apprentices will play an integral role in the future success of our business and of the Grangemouth site.”

George’s widow, Jane, and son, Chris, attended the ceremony. Afterwards Jane said: “We are so pleased that Ineos continues to recognise the high achievements of its Modern Apprentices through the award in George’s name. George was such a strong advocate of the apprenticeship scheme during his career on the site and I feel sure he would have been so proud that Katie’s hard work, dedication and achievements have been acknowledged by the company.”

Katie, a process Modern Apprentice, said: “I am extremely proud to have received this year’s Modern Apprentice of the Year and George Hall Awards. From day one, we have been encouraged and supported by all those involved in the apprentice programme to do our best and to set ourselves high standards.”

Ewan MacAngus, operations director of Ineos FPS, said: “Each year the calibre of nominees from amongst our apprentices-in-training continues to impress. It is testament to the commitment of the apprentices, their supervisors and assessors, underpinned by the high quality of teaching and learning at the college, that each year it becomes more of a challenge to select an award winner.

Left to right:: Andy Hughes, operations director Ineos Chemicals; Jane Hall; Katie Cunningham; Chris Hall; Logan Leishman; and Ewan MacAngus, operations director Ineos FPS. Pic: Michael Gillen

"However, for this year, that accolade falls to Logan and I congratulate him on his award and all of the other FPS apprentices for their wholehearted commitment to the vocational programme.”