Two Bo'ness bands head to Blackpool for championships this weekend
Two Bo’ness bands are among seven Scottish bands heading south this weekend to compete in the Spring Festival Brass Band Championships.
Bo’ness & Carriden and Unison Kinneil bands will be taking part in the competition at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Saturday.
The local bands are among 21 bands competing in the Senior Trophy, which is the qualifying contest for the 2024 Senior Cup. Bo’ness & Carriden under the musical direction of Charlie Farren and Unison Kinneil under Raymond Tennant will play the set test piece The Accursed Huntsman (Le Chasseur Maudit) by Cesar Frank, arr Erdrich Siebert.
The other Scottish bands taking part in the championships are Dalmellington Band, Whitburn, Kingdom Brass, The Kirkintilloch Band and Newtongrange.