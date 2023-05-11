Bo’ness & Carriden and Unison Kinneil bands will be taking part in the competition at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Saturday.

The local bands are among 21 bands competing in the Senior Trophy, which is the qualifying contest for the 2024 Senior Cup. Bo’ness & Carriden under the musical direction of Charlie Farren and Unison Kinneil under Raymond Tennant will play the set test piece The Accursed Huntsman (Le Chasseur Maudit) by Cesar Frank, arr Erdrich Siebert.