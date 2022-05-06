Two bedroom apartments launched for sale in South Queensferry

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has recently launched a range of “stylish, practical and modern” two-bedroom apartments at Hawthorn Gardens, South Queensferry.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:57 am
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:57 am

Starting at £235,000, each apartment style benefits from a flexible layout, each one an ideal and practical choice for first-time buyers or downsizers.

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland commented: “We have released our first two-bedroom apartments for sale at Hawthorn Gardens, and they will provide a great solution for first-time buyers on the hunt for their first home; or indeed downsizers looking for a smaller property to maximise their retirement fund.

“There’s a choice of styles and the simple and practical layout is designed to deliver modern, stylish living for a range of buyers.

An artist's impression of the apartment block.

"Plus the location of Hawthorn Gardens and its proximity to good transport links means this development is a convenient choice for many potential buyers.”

Appointments to visit the show homes can be made via the website, or by calling 0131 603 5316 or email [email protected]