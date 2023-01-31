Twilight Sports programme returns to keep youngsters active - and safe - in Camelon

Thanks to funding and support from Camelon Community Sports Hub and Police Scotlant, the Twilight Sports programme was piloted over the spring and summer of 2022 as part of the wider community safety strategy for Camelon and Tamfourhill.

Community police officers and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel were regular visitors to the sessions and joined the youngsters taking part in the

different sports that were on offer, including rollerblading, fun football, rugby and outdoor nature activities..

Firefighters enjoy some fun with youngsters on the basketball court at a Twilight Sports session

The success of the pilot means Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill has now secured a three year funding package from the Falkirk Community Schools Fund will

embed the twilight sports programme until 2026 and enable additional youth outreach activities to be developed throughout Camelon and Tamfourhill.

An Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill spokesperson said: “Camelon Community Sports Hub and Police Scotland have also continued to support and fund the Friday

night sessions and, along with our existing partnership with the Falkirk Wheelers, we have now also entered into an exciting new partnership with the Warriors in the

Community, who will now be responsible for the footballing aspect of the Twilight Sports Programme throughout all of 2023.

"We are certain this new partnership will facilitate lots of new footballing and personal development opportunities for local young people.”

Part of Stenhousemuir FC, The Warriors In the Community have been developing innovative community involvement projects for a number of years.

The Twilight Sports winter drop-in programme resumes with football, rollerblading and creative arts at Tamfourhill Community Hub, in Machrie Court, from 6pm to 8pm on Friday and is open to all 10 to 16-year-olds in the Camelon and Tamfourhill area. All equipment is provided, along with a snack with something to drink.

The full Twilight Sports programme with additional youth work activities will return to local parks in the spring when the evenings get light and, hopefully, the weather improves.

People can e-mail John Hosie at [email protected] for more information about the Twilight Sports programme and the wider

