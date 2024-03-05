Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cast of award-winning Tryst Theatre were due to perform This Covid Farce at a Falkirk venue on April 8 to 12 and already two nights have sold out with only a handful of tickets remaining for other performances.

However, news of the planned show has led to angry online comments from some of those who lost relatives during the pandemic.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Julie Keirnan wrote on Facebook: “Poor taste! Making Covid funny will not go down well with people who lost loved ones during the pandemic.”

Tryst Theatre has apologised and cancelled their planned production of Covid Farce. Pic: Contributed

While Grant Linton who lost his mum to Covid three years ago stated: “I know fine well it’s about the decisions made _ but unfortunately it’s these decisions that provide flashbacks to those who had to say goodbye to loved ones on the phone. I’m sorry that I find a satirical take on these decisions and the subsequent behaviours very hard to take, least of all find it at all funny.”

Following a committee meeting yesterday, Tryst announced it would be cancelling the production due to go ahead at Behind the Wall.

In a statement, the group said: “Tryst Theatre has decided to cancel its play This Covid Farce in Behind the Wall on April 8-12.

“This is because a number of people bereaved by Covid have voiced their outrage on social media about the play. We are sincerely sorry that those who lost family members during the pandemic are angry and upset.

“We have consistently pointed out that, in the play, those who suffered during the pandemic deserve our heartfelt compassion, sympathy and respect. Those in Government who disastrously mishandled it deserve criticism and ridicule. Their clueless and chaotic behaviour is the “farce” in the title. They are the target, absolutely not bereaved families.

“We have no wish to cause more distress to the families so we have decided that we will not go ahead with staging This Covid Farce.”

All those who bought tickets will have their money refunded through the selling agent TicketSource.