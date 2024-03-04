Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cast of award-winning Tryst Theatre are due to perform Covid Farce at a Falkirk venue on April 8 to 12 and already two nights have sold out with only a handful of tickets remaining for other performances.

However, news of the planned show has led to angry online comments from some of those who lost relatives during the pandemic.

Julie Keirnan wrote on Facebook: “Poor taste! Making Covid funny will not go down well with people who lost loved ones during the pandemic.”

Tryst Theatre has apologised if they have upset anyone with their planned production of Covid Farce. Pic: Contributed

While Grant Linton who lost his mum to Covid three years ago stated: “I know fine well it’s about the decisions made _ but unfortunately it’s these decisions that provide flashbacks to those who had to say goodbye to loved ones on the phone. I’m sorry that I find a satirical take on these decisions and the subsequent behaviours very hard to take, least of all find it at all funny.”

In the publicity for the play, which is due to be the latest in a series of performances at Behind the Wall in, writer Alan Clark said: “Like millions of others, I was angry at the way our political leaders failed the country during the pandemic. Boris Johnson was especially useless. His Government’s chaotic behaviour is the “farce” in the title.

“So I started work on an angry play about him and the pandemic.”

However, today he apologised to all those who have reacted negatively to the production.

He said: “I am sincerely sorry that people who lost family members during the pandemic are angry and upset about my play. That was never my intention.

"In the play those who suffered during the pandemic get our heartfelt compassion, sympathy and respect. Those in Government are criticised and ridiculed. Their clueless and chaotic behaviour is the farce in the title.”