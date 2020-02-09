Tryst set to enjoy Children’s Gala Day in August

Stenhousemuir’s Crownest Park will be the venue for a Tryst Children’s Gala Day on August 11, after fundraisers raised more than £30,000 to support the venture.

Planning is said to be well underway for the event, with various attractions already booked.

The Gala will also take place to the skirl of the pipes, as pipe teacher Neil Clark is said to be putting together an exclusive pipe band in time for the big day, to be called The Spirit of Stenhousemuir.

There will be further coverage of this exciting addition to the summer holidays schedule in future editions of the Falkirk Herald.