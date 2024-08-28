Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A successful golf day raised lots of cash for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

The annual event took place on August 11 at the Tryst Golf Club and benefited the Larbert-based cancer centre by £9054.

Picking up the winner’s trophy were Michael Hunter, George MacDonald, Robert Muir & Chris Halcrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager said “We are so grateful to the golf committee who never fail to give their all to make sure the Annual Golf Day is a huge success.

The winning team at Maggie's golf day 2024, left to right: Michael Hunter, George MacDonald, Robert Muir and Chris Halcrow.

"They went above and beyond again this year.

"We’d also like to thank the golfers who took part, all the volunteers who gave up their time and the many corporate sponsors who helped the committee get to this brilliant total.”

They committee are already set for the next Golf Day which will take place on Sunday, August 10 next year at the Tryst Golf Club.

Anyone interested in being a part of this event should get in touch with [email protected].