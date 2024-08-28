Tryst Golf Club host annual charity day for Maggie's Forth Valley
The annual event took place on August 11 at the Tryst Golf Club and benefited the Larbert-based cancer centre by £9054.
Picking up the winner’s trophy were Michael Hunter, George MacDonald, Robert Muir & Chris Halcrow.
Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager said “We are so grateful to the golf committee who never fail to give their all to make sure the Annual Golf Day is a huge success.
"They went above and beyond again this year.
"We’d also like to thank the golfers who took part, all the volunteers who gave up their time and the many corporate sponsors who helped the committee get to this brilliant total.”
They committee are already set for the next Golf Day which will take place on Sunday, August 10 next year at the Tryst Golf Club.
Anyone interested in being a part of this event should get in touch with [email protected].
