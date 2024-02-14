Try not to laugh: Funny man Bruce limbers up for Grangemouth Rugby Club gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stand-up comedian, who film fans may recognise from his role in 2022 flick The Lost King, is playing the Glensburgh Road club from 8pm on Saturday, March 9.

A veteran of Funny in Falkirk – remember that festival – and the Edinburgh Fringe, Bruce brings his Stories of Scotland evening back to his old stomping ground, taking the audience on a journey from the origins of humanity to the ingenuity of Scottish inventors, with stops along the way to peek at the people who made Scotland.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oh, and of course the inevitable inclusion of that lot down south, below Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Bruce Fummey will be making folk laugh at Grangemouth Rugby Club (Picture: Blake Armstrong)

Bruce said: “This will be a kind of homecoming. The first house I bought was in Tamfourhill, when I taught physics at Larbert High School and played rugby at Grangemouth.

"I can’t wait to get back to my old stomping ground and having a right laugh while preaching the gospel of Scotland.”

Bruce’s YouTube channel Scotland History Tours also offer fascinating tales from Scotland’s history with Saturday morning uploads which attract thousands of viewers from around the globe.

Add that to his live performances and his film and telly work, and it’s all busy busy for Bruce, who has been nominated for several Scottish Comedy Awards and was named Scottish Comedian of the Year in 2014.

“It’s incredible the number of opportunities that have come my way because of the pandemic,” he said. “Before lockdown, I was a tour guide during the day and a stand-up comic at night.

“COVID made doing both jobs impossible, so I started making YouTube videos. I had no idea that they would take off the way they have. It has been incredible.

“In spite of that unexpected success, the best thing in the world is still doing live stand-up and giving folk a flavour of the history of the country I love along the way.”