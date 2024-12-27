True grit: Council crew get busy keeping 600 miles of roads safe over winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk Council’s winter maintenance programme has now shifted into high gear with teams working over the festive period to keep 613 miles of roads safe and accessible throughout the area.

The programme ensures essential routes remain passable for vehicles and pedestrians, helping maintain safety, connectivity, and the flow of goods and services across local communities.

Although temperatures have been mild for the season so far, that will not necessarily remain the case, so the council is now taking steps to prevent snow and ice from endangering safe passage on roads and footways, maintaining traffic flow to and from communities and mitigate the potential impact of winter weather on the local economy.

The roads team concentrate on treating the “priority one” routes most heavily used that make up around 201 miles of road – 32 per cent – of the overall network length.

Falkirk Council roads team have been working hard to ensure routes remain safe and accessible this winter (Picture: Submitted)

Between mid-October and mid-April, the Council typically receives a high volume of queries from residents about gritting services. To address these concerns proactively, the council has developed several resources, including an interactive grit map which shows where and when roads have been gritted and the locations of grit bins across the area.

Falkirk Council depute leader Paul Garner said: “We know how important it is to keep our roads and footways safe and accessible during the winter months. By making key information available online 24/7, we aim to provide residents with reassurance and clarity about our winter maintenance programme.

“This ensures everyone can understand the Council’s approach and feel confident in the steps we are taking to safeguard our communities.

“We hope that the various information available online gives residents peace of mind when bad weather hits, ensuring they can access the latest information and updates on winter maintenance efforts quickly and easily on their phone, tablet or computer.

“I would also like to thank our roads and gritting team for the work they carry out during challenging conditions to keep our roads passable and safe. Their commitment to ensure that essential routes are treated promptly make a real difference for residents, businesses, and emergency services alike during the harsh winter months.”