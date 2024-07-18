Truck yeah!: Falkirk families can feast their eyes on phenomenal four wheeled display

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Awe-inspiring trucks, heart-stopping stunt shows and family-friendly events will make for a great day out in Edinburgh next month.

For over 40 years Truckfest has delivered one of Europe’s most thrilling motoring experiences, not just for truck enthusiasts, but anyone with a keen sense of awe and adrenaline.

On Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4, Truckfest Scotland on Saturday is set to host one of its most exciting editions yet, transforming the Royal Highland Centre into a hotspot for the very latest in monster trucks, BMX and trucking, all within a dazzling arena stunt show.

A Truckfest spokesperson said: “Audiences can look forward to revelling in car-crushing Monster Truck Action which sees the return of fan favourites Swamp Thing and Slingshot, while the UK’s top-ranked freestyle motocross riders take flight in Broke FMX.

Truckfest is a fun day out for all the family at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston(Picture: Submitted)

"Those who are brave enough can even become part of the action by taking a ride in the real Slingshot truck. In addition, Truckfest continues to offer one of the most diverse and wide-ranging looks at the haulage and trucking industry, exhibiting incredible trucks of all shapes and sizes including American rigs, customised trucks, emergency vehicles and vintage trucks.

“Fans of the hit reality show Ice Road Truckers also have plenty to be excited about, as legendary trucker Todd Dewey joins this year’s event as a special celebrity guest.

"Start your engines and book now to get the best price and enjoy exhilarating rides from some extraordinary vehicles all while having the chance to meet some of the industry’s most exciting personalities.”

