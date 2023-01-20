Truck repair firm plans to expand its business near Grangemouth
A commercial vehicle repair company is looking for permission from Falkirk Council to create more buildings at its premises near Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 10:18am
Alltruck Group lodged an application with local authorities planners on Wednesday, January 18, to construct two temporary buildings and change the use of existing ground at Carrongrange Park, Skinflats to form parking and yard areas.
The application, which is partly retrospective, is expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers before the deadline date of March 18.